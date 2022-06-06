Resort Politics: Shiv Sena MLAs Moved to Mumbai Hotel Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls

The MLAs boarded two luxury buses following a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A group of Maharashtra MLAs from the ruling Shiv Sena, as well as some Independents, were shifted to an unknown hotel on Monday evening, 6 June, ahead of the upcoming 10 June upper house elections for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

The MLAs boarded two luxury buses following a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prevent the possibility of horse-trading by the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the elections.

According to NDTV, Thackeray held a meeting on Monday with Independent MLAs and those from the party.

Two buses were seen parked opposite the Sahyadri Guest House, the official guest house of the Maharashtra government. The MLAs are likely to be taken to Hotel Retreat in Malad, which is located in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Also ReadBJP Sends Rajasthan MLAs to Resort for 'Training Camp' Ahead of RS Elections

(This story will be updated.)

(With inputs from NDTV.)

