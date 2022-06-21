'Agniveers' Eligible for Gallantry Awards: Defence Officials on Agnipath Scheme

Amidst protests against the Union government's new Agnipath scheme, tri-service officials said in a statement on Tuesday, 21 June, that the recruitment process will remain unchanged and that Agniveers recruited under the scheme will be eligible for gallantry awards like other defence personnel.

The press conference on the controversial new scheme was held by Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence; Lt General Bansi Ponappa, Adjutant General, Indian Army; Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy, and Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel, Indian Air Force.

Lt Gen Anil Puri asserted that the recruitment process will remain unchanged and the traditional regimentation system in the military will continue.