Did Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Style’ Doom Mamata’s TMC in Bengal?

Even before the recent Assembly election, not all within the TMC were in agreement with Abhishek or his ways.

The campaigning saw him in an aggressive, indomitable mood. Even Mamata—known for her fiery speeches in the political arena—seemed subdued in comparison.

During one such campaign, Abhishek had (now infamously) declared that on counting day, "along with Rabindra Sangeet, there will be a bit of DJ in the villages", adding a cautionary rejoinder, "Be ready. I'm not as liberal as Mamata Banerjee."

He had further said, by way of a challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "After 12 o'clock on 4 May, I will see how much power any executioner has left, and whose superior from Delhi comes to save whom."

After the TMC's rout in West Bengal, many of these statements he made before the results have now come back to haunt him, with an FIR also being filed against him now for his comments against Shah.