The Expanding Shadow of SIR: After Right to Vote, Welfare Could Be Denied

Paul, who has taken charge as Minister of Women and Child Development, told reporters that 1 June onwards, the West Bengal government has decided to carry out an assessment of names that have been deleted from the rolls. "Those whose names have been struck off, if they are receiving welfare money, then they are not supposed to... Someone who is dead is not supposed to get it. Someone who is not a citizen of this country, they are not supposed to get it. So, we will do this analysis. Those whose names have been struck off, how many of them have been getting Lakshmir Bhandar, their names will be removed," she told reporters.

Following outrage and panic over her statement, the minister soon clarified to portals like The Wire that those who applied to the appellate tribunals or for CAA shall not be excluded.