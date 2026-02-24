'Bengal's Chanakya' Mukul Roy Was the Master of ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’ Politics

During the landmark anti-displacement movements in Singur and Nandigram during 2006-08, Roy played an instrumental role in building rapport with maintaining coordination with smaller Left parties and civil society groups and personalities.

The TMC and the Congress were in an alliance since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, but the TMC walked out of it in September 2012. Within two months, in November, Roy got two Congress MLAs—Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury of English Bazar in Malda district and Humayun Kabir of Rejinagar in Murshidabad—to join the TMC.

This was the beginning. In November and December, 2013, respectively, Roy brought Congress MLAs Ajoy De and Saumiutra Khan to the TMC.

Then, in the February 2014 Rajya Sabha election, Roy engineered what was unprecedented in Bengal politics—cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election. He got five opposition MLAs—Sushil Roy and Imani Biswas of the Congress and Anantadeb Adhikary, Dasarath Tirkey and Sunil Mandal—to vote for the TMC to ensure the victory of an additional TMC candidate. Another Congress MLA, Abu Naser Khan Chowdhury, wasted his vote. All six joined the TMC.

By 21 July 2014, the list had become longer—Gholam Rabbani, Asit Mal, and Umapada Bauri of the Congress joined the TMC along with the CPI(M)’s Chhaya Dolui.

So, between November 2012 and July 2014, the TMC had managed to poach 10 Congress and four Left legislators to join their party, thanks mostly to Roy. He was leading the party’s defectioneering charge.

These defection drives, by weakening the Left and the Congress, created the political vacuum in the opposition space that was much required for the BJP to grow in Bengal. With the weakening of the TMC’s traditional opposition, the Left, the BJP started championing itself as the true force capable to dethrone the TMC by virtue of their rule at the Centre.