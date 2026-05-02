Repolling Underway in West Bengal's Magarhat Paschim And Diamond Harbour

Repolling was conducted on 2 May 2026 at four polling stations in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The repolling followed reports of alleged tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the second phase of polling. By 1 p.m., Diamond Harbour recorded a voter turnout of 54.6%. The Election Commission ordered the repoll to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, with voting scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to Hindustan Times, the repolling in Diamond Harbour was part of a broader exercise covering 15 booths across two constituencies, including Magrahat Paschim. The Election Commission received at least 77 complaints related to EVM tampering during the previous phase, prompting the decision for fresh polling in affected locations.
As reported by The Hindu, the repolling was ordered after allegations surfaced that EVM buttons for a political party were covered with adhesive tape or darkened with ink, preventing voters from casting their votes. In some cases, substances were applied to EVM buttons to identify voters, raising concerns about voter privacy and fairness.
Polling began at 7 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. in the designated booths. The Election Commission declared the original polls at these booths void based on reports from returning officers and observers, citing "material circumstances" that warranted the repoll. This marked the first instance of repolling in the ongoing Assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.
Midway through the day, officials confirmed that the repolling process was proceeding under heightened security. The Election Commission implemented a three-tier security mechanism at counting centres, including QR code-based photo identity verification for all personnel involved in the counting process.
“Repolls have been ordered in 11 polling stations in the Magrahat Paschim Assembly seat and four polling stations in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency. We are still awaiting reports regarding the complaints from the Falta Assembly seat,” a senior poll panel official stated.
Allegations of EVM tampering were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was responsible for the irregularities. The BJP demanded repolling in affected booths, particularly in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency, after reporting that voters were prevented from voting for their candidate. Coverage revealed that the TMC denied these allegations, asserting that the BJP was raising false alarms due to anticipated electoral losses.
Security measures were intensified in the region, with additional police and Central Armed Police Forces deployed to maintain order. Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Kolkata, including Diamond Harbour Road, to prevent large gatherings and potential disturbances ahead of vote counting.
By early afternoon, reporting indicated that the overall voter turnout in the 15 booths under repolling stood at 55.57%. Magrahat Paschim recorded 56.3% turnout, while Diamond Harbour reached 54.6% by 1 p.m.
“Polling booths where any EVM button was found taped would face repolling,” West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal stated, reaffirming the commitment to electoral transparency.
At the end of the repolling day, final updates confirmed that the repolling process concluded without major incidents. The votes from these booths will be counted along with the rest of the state on 4 May 2026, under strict security and monitoring protocols.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.