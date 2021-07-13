AAP Recognises My Vision: Sidhu's Seemingly Cryptic Tweet Amid Feud

After Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on 29 June promised up to 300 units of free electricity in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu urged his party to adopt a similar model.

The issue has sparked a political and an economic debate in the state with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying that the AAP model has failed in Delhi, and voters in Punjab won't be 'fooled by Kejriwal's false promises'. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also called it a move to 'exploit voters' as the state is already staring at a power crisis.



Fighting an anti-incumbency wave in Punjab and the recent targeted attacks by Navjot Singh Sidhu on the ongoing power crisis and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Singh may be looking for repeat of 2017 in the upcoming 2022 elections.