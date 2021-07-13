Amid Punjab Congress Crisis, Prashant Kishor Meets Rahul Gandhi
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Harish Rawat were also present at the meeting.
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday, 13 July, news agency ANI reported.
According to reports, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Harish Rawat were also at Gandhi's residence when the meeting took place.
The meeting comes amid reports of feud within the Congress in Punjab, which is scheduled to go to polls early next year. Kishor is serving as advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh, the state's chief minister.
Apart from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh will also be holding Assembly elections next year, with Priyanka expected to play a leading role in the Congress' campaign.
Singh vs Sidhu: What's Going on in the Background?
A day after his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, CM Singh met with Kishor on 7 July, reported NDTV.
Kishor, who has been credited with crafting many election victories, also helped Singh's election campaign in 2017. According to the report, Singh met with Kishor in Delhi’s Kapurthala house on 7 July.
Fighting an anti-incumbency wave in Punjab and the recent targeted attacks by Navjot Singh Sidhu on the ongoing power crisis and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Singh may be looking for repeat of 2017 in the upcoming 2022 elections.
Singh met with Sonia on 6 July amid efforts by the party high command to resolve the factionalism in the party’s state unit ahead of the Assembly polls next year.
The CM said that he would accept 'whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command'.
Singh’s meeting with Sonia came just days after Sidhu met Priyanka and Rahul in New Delhi to present his side.
