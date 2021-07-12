Morphed Hoarding of AAP's Gujarat Unit Shared With a Communal Spin

A morphed photograph showing a hoarding put up by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit has gone viral on social media with a communal claim that says that the party is appealing to people to quit other things like "reading Bhagavat Saptah" and read Namaz.

We looked at the original photos of the hoarding that were put up at different locations in Gujarat and found that the viral photo was edited.