Morphed Hoarding of AAP's Gujarat Unit Shared With a Communal Spin

(Photo: The Quint)
A morphed photograph showing a hoarding put up by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit has gone viral on social media with a communal claim that says that the party is appealing to people to quit other things like "reading Bhagavat Saptah" and read Namaz.
We looked at the original photos of the hoarding that were put up at different locations in Gujarat and found that the viral photo was edited.
CLAIM
The hoarding in the viral photo had a title in Gujarati, which when translated to English read, "Gujarat will read Namaz". (A prayer in Islam)
The rest of the text said, "Forget things like Bhagvat Saptah and Satyanarayan Katha."
The photo was shared by a Twitter user called Renuka Jain, who has been called out multiple times for sharing false or misleading information.
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
While going through the tweets, we found comments that said that the viral photograph was photoshopped. We found the photos of the original hoardings put up by the AAP and on comparing the photos, it could be seen that the viral post was morphed.
Comparison of the viral photo with an original hoarding from AAP.
The header in the original photo said, "Now Gujarat will change".
The additional text in the viral photo was also added on the blank space that was seen in the original hoarding. Finally, the photo of AAP's Gujarat President, Gopal Italia, was edited to add a beard and a different attire.
We reached out to AAP Gujarat's media cell and they also told us that the viral photo was edited and informed us that the party was going to take legal action against those who created the edited image.
We also saw hoardings from different places and they didn't have anything seen in the viral photo.
Evidently, the photo of a hoarding of AAP's Gujarat unit was morphed to give it a communal spin.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
