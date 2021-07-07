Can Arvind Kejriwal's 'Free Electricity' Model Lure Voters in Punjab?

As Punjab gears up for a high-pitched Assembly election in early 2022, power subsidy has emerged as one of the most crucial poll promises, so far.

After Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on 29 June promised up to 300 units of free electricity in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has now urged his party to adopt a similar model.