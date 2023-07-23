18-Yr-Old Kuki Woman's Rape: Zero FIR Against 'Unknown Miscreants', Meira Paibis

A picture of the Meira Paibis. Image used for representative purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, violence, sexual assault)
A zero FIR has been filed against "unknown miscreants and Meira Paibes" over the abduction, assault, and rape of an 18-year-old Kuki woman in Manipur.
The Quint has accessed a copy of the FIR, which states that the survivor was "handed over to four armed men wearing black clothes."
The charges include sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnap), 376 (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
In her video testimony to The Quint, the 18-year-old survivor had said that a mob of 'Arambai Meiteis' had committed the brutal crime. You can find her full testimony below.
