Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gender Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201918-Yr-Old Kuki Woman's Rape: Zero FIR Against 'Unknown Miscreants', Meira Paibis

18-Yr-Old Kuki Woman's Rape: Zero FIR Against 'Unknown Miscreants', Meira Paibis

The FIR states that the survivor was "handed over to four armed men wearing black clothes."
Saptarshi Basak
Gender
Published:

A picture of the Meira Paibis. Image used for representative purposes only.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A picture of the Meira Paibis. Image used for representative purposes only.</p></div>

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, violence, sexual assault)

A zero FIR has been filed against "unknown miscreants and Meira Paibes" over the abduction, assault, and rape of an 18-year-old Kuki woman in Manipur.

The Quint has accessed a copy of the FIR, which states that the survivor was "handed over to four armed men wearing black clothes."

The charges include sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnap), 376 (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In her video testimony to The Quint, the 18-year-old survivor had said that a mob of 'Arambai Meiteis' had committed the brutal crime. You can find her full testimony below.

Also Read'They Knocked Me Unconscious': Kuki Rape Survivor Speaks on Abduction, Assault

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT