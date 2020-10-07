Delhi Riots: Protected Witnesses Afraid As Name, Address Revealed

Not only has the name of protected witnesses been revealed, but also the addresses and pseudo names.



X* (name changed to protect identity) said that it was at huge personal risk that he got out of the house and went to be interrogated by the Delhi Police to begin with.



“I would keeping odd calls in the middle of the night, people would ask for my name and other details, I would keep switching my phone off and blocking their numbers. The case is a very sensitive one with various stakeholders. During this interrogation lots of people have turned their backs on each other. It was at a huge personal risk that I even went for the interrogations. There was a reason it was supposed to be kept a secret. I am shocked that they have revealed my identity. I do not trust this system at all,” X said, adding that this means there will be a ‘serious threat to life and movement’ for him now.



“If you’re making me a protected witness, then how can the top agency of the state make such a huge mistake? This changes things for me in the future in a very real way. What was the point at all then of making me a protected witness, you could have just revealed my identity to begin with. Still thinking of taking legal action, things like this take a lot of time. Either way I am going to be targeted, so what is the point of legal action. I do not know yet.”

Another protected witness called Y* (name changed to protect identity) said he did not even know he is a protected witness. He added, “They never approached me regarding this or asked for my consent before putting my name as a witness. I am rather surprised. Personally also this will change everything and the trouble for me will increase. People will now target me, it could also be a physical attempt of an attack. They can come and harm me any day.”