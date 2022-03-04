Uttarakhand Police File Baseless FIR, Arrest Journalist for Caste Crime Reports

The Uttarakhand Police on 24 February arrested journalist Kishore Ram, claiming he was promoting enmity on the basis of caste.

After examining the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police and the videos by the journalist that it refers to, however, it appears that the FIR is baseless as Ram was only reporting what was told to him, and the FIR in fact makes misleading claims about what he said and did.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Thursday, 3 March, issued a statement saying it was "deeply disturbed" by the arrest of the journalist, who works with news portal Janjwar Media, and called for his immediate release. "This is extremely distressing that mere reporting on what may very well be caste-based crimes is being cited as grounds for arrest," the EGI statement reads.