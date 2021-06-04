‘Repeal Sedition Law’: EGI Welcomes SC Order in Vinod Dua Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday had quashed the sedition case filed by the Himachal Pradesh Police against Dua in connection with his YouTube show, wherein he had criticised the central government on the way it had implemented the COVID-19 lockdown.

While quashing the case, the Bench of Justices UU Lalit and Vineet Saran noted that the high threshold of sedition set out in the Kedar Nath judgment benefits journalists as well.