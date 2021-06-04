‘Repeal Sedition Law’: EGI Welcomes SC Order in Vinod Dua Case

The Editors Guild of India on Friday, 4 June, welcomed the Supreme Court judgment in the sedition case against veteran journalist Vinod Dua, saying it "not just quashed the criminal complaint against Dua but has also underlined the importance of protecting journalists from sedition cases."
Appreciating the court's concerns over the "chilling effect" of sedition laws on free media and democracy, the body called for a repeal of the "draconian and antiquated laws that find no space in any modern liberal democracy".
The Supreme Court on Thursday had quashed the sedition case filed by the Himachal Pradesh Police against Dua in connection with his YouTube show, wherein he had criticised the central government on the way it had implemented the COVID-19 lockdown.
While quashing the case, the Bench of Justices UU Lalit and Vineet Saran noted that the high threshold of sedition set out in the Kedar Nath judgment benefits journalists as well.
"We have rejected the committee-formation prayer since it will be directly encroaching upon the legislative domain. However, the FIR against Vinod Dua stands quashed," the court said.
In June 2020, the apex court had issued interim directions to protect Dua from arrest in the matter, although the Bench declined to stay the FIR filed in Himachal Pradesh by a BJP leader.
