Fahad Shah’s Re-Arrest After Bail: Why It May Be an Abuse of Legal Process

Shah’s repeated arrests come even as the higher courts continue to remind the police and the lower courts to avoid arrests.

“Merely because an arrest can be made because it is lawful does not mandate that arrest must be made,” a Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy had observed in August 2021.

The Allahabad High Court had, that same year in Sanjiv Pandey vs State Of UP , reminded the police that the arrest of a person should be the last option and “should be restricted to those exceptional cases where arresting the accused is imperative or his custodial interrogation is required”.

This is of even more consequence considering that Shah's arrest in this case took place more than a year after the FIR was registered.

Further, the maximum punishment that Shah can get in this case is for Section 505 IPC, which is three years imprisonment. In keeping with the apex court’s Arnesh Kumar judgment from 2014, arrest should be the exception where the offence is punishable with less than seven years imprisonment. Instead of arrest, notice for appearance under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code should be served to the accused in such cases.