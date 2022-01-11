J&K Scribe Sajad Gul Arrested: How Press Freedom Is Crumbling in the Valley

The family said that it was around 10 pm that night when Gul’s phone rang. The Army was calling him to come outside. “He said he will check what the call was about,” a family member said. “But he did not return.”

As hours went by, the family grew worried. They continued to place calls on his number but to no avail. “At 1 am, his phone was answered by cops who confirmed that Gul was being held at Police Station Hajin,” family members said. “We could also hear Gul’s voice in the backdrop as he was assuring us that he was okay. He also told us that we must inform the press.”

Later, the family called the Station House Officer of the Hajin Police Station. “He confirmed that he was with them but refused to allow us to speak to him,” a member said.