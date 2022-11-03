'Why Skip Steps?' Ex-Judges, Lawyers Question Police Searches at The Wire

“The searches carried out by Delhi Police at The Wire’s office could have been termed as ‘fair investigation’ only if there was proof that the news portal had destroyed or tampered with evidence,” Former Patna High Court Judge and (presently) Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court Anjana Prakash told The Quint on Tuesday, 1 November.

A day prior to that, on Monday, The Wire claimed that Delhi Police had deployed personnel at the homes of its editors – Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu, Sidharth Bhatia, and Jahnavi Sen – and "devices were seized."

The Delhi Police also conducted a search at the news publication's office and one of their lawyers were alleged to have been "physically pushed out by the officers at that site."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Spokesperson Suman Nalwa told The Quint that the police went to the editors' homes for "investigation,” in connection with a complaint filed against the news portal by Bharatiya Janata Party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

Another senior police officer told The Indian Express, that they had "only taken electronic devices" and after these were "checked," an "enquiry would be conducted."

But Justice Prakash’s observation is simple: she pointed out that the police had indeed skipped steps under the guise of ‘ investigation.’