Wire-Meta Saga Ends (for Now): Here Are the Key Takeaways & Unanswered Questions

The story of an influential BJP figure having exclusive privileges in regards to which Instagram posts are taken down has, over the last ten days, embroiled an Indian news organisation and a tech giant in a controversy that’s one for the books (or OTT).

In an exclusive report on 10 October, The Wire alleged that Amit Malviya, the head of the ruling party’s IT Cell, had reported certain posts by a satirical Instagram account and they were all taken down solely at his discretion. Why? Because that was one of the perks of being classified as an XCheck user like Malviya, as per the report.

To support its claims, The Wire produced screenshots of a purported internal report that had been furnished by a source which The Wire claimed it had within Meta. Two days later, Meta denied the allegations in a statement on its official website.