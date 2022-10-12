As XCheck Controversy Gets Murkier, 5 Questions Meta Still Needs To Answer

According to Meta, the review processes is of two types:

General secondary review: This is a review of content from all users and entities that has been flagged by the 'cross check ranker' – a dynamic prioritisation system developed by the company to monitor and rank content based on its predicted reach or whether it is trending, among other factors.

Once this content has been sent for general secondary review, third party reviewers and folks from Meta's marketing department will decide if it should stay up, be taken down, or face other enforcement action.

Early response (ER) secondary review: The content that comes under this type of review is from "lists of users and entities whose enforcements receive additional cross-check review if flagged as potentially violating the Community Standards," Meta said in its post, hinting at the continuance of whitelisting practices.

Meta's markets team and then an "early response team" takes a look at the content that comes up for ER review to confirm if it violates the platform's policies and guidelines.