FIR Against The Wire, 4 Editors After BJP Leader Amit Malviya's Complaint

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has on Thursday, 27 October, said that he has decided to initiate criminal proceedings against The Wire.
The crime branch of Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against independent news outlet The Wire, and its editors Siddharth Vardarajan, MK Venu, Jahanvi Sen, Siddharth Bhatia.
Special CP (Crime Branch) Ravindra Yadav confirmed the news to The Quint on Saturday, 29 October.
Two days prior, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had said that he has decided to initiate criminal proceedings against the news outlet, days after the it retracted its exclusive reports on Meta's XCheck programme and issued an apology to its readers.
"After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings, against The Wire," wrote Malviya.
He added, "Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation."
The Wire's reports had alleged that Instagram took down anti-government posts by an anonymous account, '@cringearchivist', only because it had been flagged by Amit Malviya and for no other reason.
It had made these claims based on a purported internal report and an email supposedly provided by The Wire's "sources within Meta."
Amid mounting questions on the authenticity of its reports and alleged lapses in its verification processes from independent technical experts, The Wire undertook an internal review which eventually led to a full retraction and a formal apology after midnight on 27 October.
