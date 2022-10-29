FIR Against The Wire, 4 Editors After BJP Leader Amit Malviya's Complaint

The Wire's reports had alleged that Instagram took down anti-government posts by an anonymous account, '@cringearchivist', only because it had been flagged by Amit Malviya and for no other reason.

It had made these claims based on a purported internal report and an email supposedly provided by The Wire's "sources within Meta."

Amid mounting questions on the authenticity of its reports and alleged lapses in its verification processes from independent technical experts, The Wire undertook an internal review which eventually led to a full retraction and a formal apology after midnight on 27 October.