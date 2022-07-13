'Can't Restrict Authorities from Taking Action': SC Refuses to Ban Demolitions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 13 July, refused put a blanket ban on demolitions across states, saying that that doing so would restrict the rights of authorities to take action.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and PS Narasimha was hearing a plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in which the organisation alleged that authorities were specifically targeting the Muslim community.

The court also said that it will hear the organisation's plea against demolitions on 10 August, news agency PTI reported.