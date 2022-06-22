Demolitions 'Had No Relation' to Prophet Row Riots: UP Govt Tells SC

After a spate of demolitions in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Kanpur, the state government on Wednesday, 22 June, told the Supreme Court that the bulldozer action was carried out as per law, and "had no relation to the riots.”

The government's submission comes in response to a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on the recent demolition of houses of those who had allegedly participated in protests against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.