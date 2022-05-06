SC Refers Delhi-Centre Dispute Over Control of Services to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Friday, 6 May, referred to a Constitution bench the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government in connection with control over the administrative services.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, said, "The limited issue that has been referred to this Bench, relates to the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and NCT Delhi with respect to the term 'services'. The Constitution Bench of this court, while interpreting Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, did not find any occasion to specifically interpret the impact of the wordings of the same with respect to Entry 41 in the State List."

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said: "We therefore, deem it appropriate to refer the above limited question, for an authoritative pronouncement by a Constitution Bench in terms of Article 145(3) of the Constitution."