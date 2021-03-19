Why Delhi Citizens Will Be the Real ‘Losers’ if NCT Bill Is Passed

Since the 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court, the Delhi government has not claimed these powers. The justification for assuming police powers by the union is that Delhi is the seat of the Government of the Union of India, and all major institutions are headquartered there.

In the interest of the sovereignty, safety and security of these institutions, police powers are vested in the Union of India. Similarly, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has no control over the alienation of land, which is also vested in the Union of India, except the land which is vested in the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Almost all land in Delhi is vested with Delhi Development Authority which is tasked with coming up with master plans for the development of the city.

The dispute was over the other legislative and executive powers of the Government of Delhi vis-à-vis the powers of the LG. There was no definitive judgment of the Supreme Court interpreting the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution, and defining with clarity the relationship between the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union of India.