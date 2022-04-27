'Need Control Over Delhi as World Views India Through Capital': Centre Tells SC

The bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, was hearing petitions by the Delhi government on Wednesday against Centre’s control of the civil services.
The Centre, on Wednesday, 27 April, told the Supreme Court that all transfers and postings of public officials in Delhi should be under its control since the national capital is the “face of the nation.”
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, was hearing petitions by the Delhi government on Wednesday against the Centre’s control of civil services.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said,
He argued that the laws about administering Delhi were meant to prevent any direct confrontation between the Centre and Delhi, and it was not about any political party governing the capital, reported NDTV.
The Centre also moved an application seeking to refer the matter to a five-judge constitutional bench.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has opposed the Centre’s move. The Centre also cited the Balakrishnan Committee report, which stated that it would be in the national interest for the Centre to have control over Delhi to discharge national and international duties effectively, reported IANS.
When the CJI sought Delhi’s government’s opinion on the Centre’s suggestion, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that there was no reason to refer the matter to a larger bench.
Singhvi said,
On 12 April, the apex court commenced hearings of the dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government in connection with the control over administrative services in Delhi.
(With inputs from NDTV and IANS.)
