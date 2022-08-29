SC Issues Notice to Uttar Pradesh Govt on Journalist Siddique Kappan's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 August, issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking its response on a bail plea by Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was booked by the state government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and other charges in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat asked the UP government to file its response by 5 September.