Jailed Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan Moves Supreme Court Seeking Bail

Advocate Haris Beeran mentioned the matter before the bench, also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar, and said the high court has denied bail to Kappan.

"Presently, the petitioner has spent almost two years behind bars, on the basis of trumped up charges, only because he sought to discharge his professional duty of reporting on the infamous case of the Hathras rape/ murder," the plea said.

"Therefore, the present petition raises seminal questions pertaining to the right to liberty, as well as the freedom of expression and speech vested in independent media under the aegis of the Constitution," it said.