'Consider Giving Job to Victim's Family': HC to UP Govt on Hathras Gang Rape

The Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to consider giving employment to a family member of Hathras gang rape victim within three months.

In its order passed on Tuesday, 26 July, the Lucknow bench of high court also directed the state authorities to consider relocation of the victim's family outside Hathras but within Uttar Pradesh, keeping in mind the family's social and economic rehabilitation and also the educational needs of the children of the family, within six months.

The bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh said the state authorities should abide by their promise made to the victim's family in writing on 30 September 2020 wherein the family was assured an employment on a Group C post in the government.