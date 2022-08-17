‘Very Concerned’: UN Special Rapporteur on Siddique Kappan’s Ongoing Detention
This comes days after Kappan's daughter stood up for her father's freedom in a speech on the 76th Independence Day.
Days after journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter's speech on India's 76th Independence Day, standing up for her father's freedom went viral, Mary Lawlor, the United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on human rights defenders, has also expressed concern for the scribe's incarceration.
Lawlor said in a tweet, "I am very concerned by the ongoing detention of human rights defender and journalist Siddique Kappan in India. Siddique was arrested in 2020 on way to Uttar Pradesh to cover reported rape and murder of a young Dalit woman and he has frequently highlighted discrimination in India. Now facing UAPA charges and denied bail."
In jail since October 2020, Siddique Kappan has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in an alleged conspiracy related to the Hathras rape case.
Kappan's daughter gave a speech on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day and introducing herself, she said, “I am Mehnaz Kappan, daughter of journalist Siddique Kappan, a citizen who has been forced into a dark room by breaking all of the freedom of a citizen."
Kappan's daughter, in her speech, said that the freedom we enjoy is the end result of the sacrifices of freedom fighters.
"The freedom that we enjoy today is the end result of the sacrifices made by Gandhi, Nehru, Bhagat Singh, and many more blessed heroes and revolutionaries," she said.
She also spoke about the right of every Indian "to fight back against those who ask them to leave (the country)." "India’s pride, which was reborn, resurrected on 15 August, should not be surrendered before anyone," she further said.
Following the Allahabad High Court's rejection of Kappan's bail plea on 4 August, Kappan's wife began working on moving the Supreme Court with his bail application.
