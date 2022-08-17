‘Very Concerned’: UN Special Rapporteur on Siddique Kappan’s Ongoing Detention

Days after journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter's speech on India's 76th Independence Day, standing up for her father's freedom went viral, Mary Lawlor, the United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on human rights defenders, has also expressed concern for the scribe's incarceration.

Lawlor said in a tweet, "I am very concerned by the ongoing detention of human rights defender and journalist Siddique Kappan in India. Siddique was arrested in 2020 on way to Uttar Pradesh to cover reported rape and murder of a young Dalit woman and he has frequently highlighted discrimination in India. Now facing UAPA charges and denied bail."