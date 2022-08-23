Hathras Arrests: Siddique Kappan's Co-Accused Mohammad Alam Gets Bail

The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, 23 August, granted bail to Mohammad Alam, who was booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), along with journalist Sidiqque Kapan, in connection with the Hathras case.

A bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Saroj Yadav, while pronouncing the bail order, observed that no incriminating article was recovered from Alam's possession.

Distinguishing his case from that of Kappan, who was denied bail earlier this month, the court remarked that incriminating evidence including the journalist's phone, laptop, and other video clips had been retrieved.