SC Issues Notice on Hijab Ban Pleas, Rebukes Petitioners for Seeking Adjournment

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 August, issued notice on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka government's ban on wearing hijabs in the state's educational institutions.

The matter was heard by Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhansu Dhulia, who took a stern view of the petitioners’ request for adjournment of the matter, stating:

"We will not permit forum shopping. You wanted urgent listing and now you want hearing adjourned. We will not allow this.”