Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan: 3-Judge SC Bench Hears Plea

A Supreme Court bench comprising three judges will on Tuesday, 30 August, hear the petition filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the Karnataka High Court's order granting permission for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at the Bengaluru Idgah Maidan.
"Heard the parties at some length. Neither the hearing could conclude nor any consensus could be reached between the bench. Let the matter be listed before the CJI," the two-judge bench said.
The Waqf Board had moved the Supreme Court against the installation of a Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan.
The Karnataka High Court had permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the deputy commissioner seeking the use of the land in question.
This came a day after the court, on 25 August, declared that the land could only be used as a playground and for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. It also said that Muslims could offer prayers on Eid on the premises.
The revision came after the government told the court that Bengaluru's deputy commissioner had received five applications to use the maidan for religious and cultural activities.
The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty noted on 26 August:
The state government filed an appeal challenging the interim order passed on 25 August in the matter.
Ever since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ruled that the maidan belonged to the state and not the Waqf Board, which was granted congregational rights for the land in 1965, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been under pressure from several Hindutva groups to install a Ganesh idol on the premises spanning 2.5 acres.
