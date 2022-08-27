Karnataka CM To Discuss Use of Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Festival After HC Order
This comes after the High Court let the government consider use of the land for religious and cultural activities.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to hold a meeting with officials on Saturday, 27 August, regarding the modalities of proposals to use the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for the upcoming Hindu festival, Ganesh Chathurthi, reported The Indian Express.
This comes a day after the Karnataka High Court permitted the state government to consider applications for the use of the Idgah Maidan for religious and cultural activities for a limited period of time.
The CM said, “A meeting with the state advocate general and revenue minister will be held to take a suitable decision in this regard. The government will try to maintain peace in society as well as preserve the feelings of all.”
Senior ministers, officials, and the state advocate general will be present at the meeting on Saturday.
Numerous organisations had sought permission to celebrate the Hindu festival at the Idgah Maidan after the state government said in a notification that the land was the property of the state revenue department and not the Waqf Board.
High Court Allows Use of Land for Religious, Cultural Activities
The Karnataka High Court had permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the deputy commissioner seeking use of the land in question.
The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty noted:
"We therefore, at this stage, in the peculiar facts of the case, modify the interim order dated 25.08.2022 and permit the State Government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the Deputy Commissioner seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from 31.08.2022 onwards."
The state government had filed an appeal challenging the interim order passed on 25 August in the matter. After hearing a petition by the state Waqf Board, the court had restrained parties from using the land for any other purposes other than for the following purposes: celebrating Republic Day or Independence Day, offering of prayers on days of Ramzan and Bakrid festivals by members of the Muslim community, and functioning as a public playground.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
