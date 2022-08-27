Karnataka CM To Discuss Use of Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Festival After HC Order

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to hold a meeting with officials on Saturday, 27 August, regarding the modalities of proposals to use the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for the upcoming Hindu festival, Ganesh Chathurthi, reported The Indian Express.

This comes a day after the Karnataka High Court permitted the state government to consider applications for the use of the Idgah Maidan for religious and cultural activities for a limited period of time.

The CM said, “A meeting with the state advocate general and revenue minister will be held to take a suitable decision in this regard. The government will try to maintain peace in society as well as preserve the feelings of all.”

Senior ministers, officials, and the state advocate general will be present at the meeting on Saturday.