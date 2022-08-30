Authorities in Karnataka's Hubballi Allow Ganesh Idol at Disputed Idgah Maidan

Police personnel inspecting the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Monday, 29 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Authorities in Karnataka's Hubballi have allowed the installation of a Ganesh idol at the disputed Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 31 August.
Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Mayor Iresh Anchatageri said that out of 39 representations received by a house panel that was set up to decide on the matter, 28 were in favour of permitting a Ganesh pandal in the maidan while 11 were against it.
Ever since the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ruled that the maidan belonged to the state instead of the Waqf Board, which was granted congregational rights for the land in 1965, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been under pressure from several Hindutva groups to install a Ganesh idol at the premises spanning 2.5 acres.
The Waqf Board had earlier moved the Supreme Court against the installation of a Ganesh idol for celebrations at the ground.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday urged a bench led by Chief Justice UU Lalit to urgently hear the matter, saying that otherwise "unnecessary tensions will be created," The Indian Express reported.
The Karnataka High Court had on 25 August declared that the land could only be used as a playground and for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. It also said that Muslims could offer prayers on Eid on the premises.
This came after the government told the court that Bengaluru's deputy commissioner had received five applications to use the maidan to hold religious and cultural activities.
Hence, the bench issued a modified order which stated: "The Indian society comprises religious, linguistic, regional or sectional diversities. The Constitution of India itself fosters brotherhood amongst various sections of society. The principle of religious toleration is characteristic of Indian civilisation."
"We, therefore, at this stage, in the peculiar facts of the case, modify the interim order dated 25.08.2022 and permit the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications received by the deputy commissioner seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from 31.08.2022 onwards," the bench added, as per The Indian Express.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
