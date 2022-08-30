Authorities in Karnataka's Hubballi Allow Ganesh Idol at Disputed Idgah Maidan

Authorities in Karnataka's Hubballi have allowed the installation of a Ganesh idol at the disputed Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 31 August.

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Mayor Iresh Anchatageri said that out of 39 representations received by a house panel that was set up to decide on the matter, 28 were in favour of permitting a Ganesh pandal in the maidan while 11 were against it.