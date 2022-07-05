Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi Court, Claims He Was Assaulted, Harassed in Jail

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Sharjeel Imam, currently in judicial custody in the larger conspiracy case in connection with the Delhi riots of 2020, moved a Delhi court on Monday, 4 July, claiming that he was assaulted and harassed inside jail by convicts in the presence of the Assistant Superintendent.

Imam added that he was also called a terrorist and an anti-national. His advocate Ahmed Ibrahim moved the application disclosing that on 30 June, around 7:30 pm, the Assistant Superintendent came to Imam's cell under the pretext of carrying out a search. He was also accompanied by 8 to 9 convicts.