Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi Court, Claims He Was Assaulted, Harassed in Jail

Sharjeel Imam, accused in a sedition case against for alleged provocative speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC), moved Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Friday, 27 May, for interim bail in the 2019 case
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Sharjeel Imam, currently in judicial custody in the larger conspiracy case in connection with the Delhi riots of 2020, moved a Delhi court on Monday, 4 July, claiming that he was assaulted and harassed inside jail by convicts in the presence of the Assistant Superintendent.
Imam added that he was also called a terrorist and an anti-national. His advocate Ahmed Ibrahim moved the application disclosing that on 30 June, around 7:30 pm, the Assistant Superintendent came to Imam's cell under the pretext of carrying out a search. He was also accompanied by 8 to 9 convicts.
Further, no help was received when Imam asked the Superintendent for help. The application said, “It appeared that the Assistant Superintendent was complicit in the illegal act,” LiveLaw reported.
The application has further claimed that the convicts even tried to place contraband in Imam’s possession. However, they failed to do so.
Imam's advocate has also sought direction on jail authorities to preserve the video recording in the CCTV camera at the relevant time.
The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. However, due to his unavailability, the matter was heard by a link judge, who issued notice on the application while posting the matter for hearing on 14 July.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)