NBDSA Asks TV Channels to Remove 'Sensationalist' Videos About Umar Khalid

Taking serious objection to the “sensationalist taglines and tickers” that were aired during the broadcast of shows pertaining to former JNU student and UAPA accused Umar Khalid in several TV news channels, the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), on Monday, 13 June, asked the broadcasters to remove the videos of the contentious broadcasts, if still available anywhere.

The authority also sought a written confirmation stating that the same has been carried out, within a period of seven days.

Further, the NBDSA also advised the broadcasters and channels to “exercise restrain and not to broadcast such taglines and/or hashtags which project the accused in a manner as if he/she is guilty.”

The authority’s order came in a complaint filed from 2020 by Indrajeet Ghorpade with regard to specific shows aired by India TV, Aaj Tak, Zee News and Zee Hindustan against Khalid.