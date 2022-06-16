NBDSA Asks TV Channels to Remove 'Sensationalist' Videos About Umar Khalid

File image of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Umar Khalid.
(Photo: The Quint)
Taking serious objection to the “sensationalist taglines and tickers” that were aired during the broadcast of shows pertaining to former JNU student and UAPA accused Umar Khalid in several TV news channels, the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), on Monday, 13 June, asked the broadcasters to remove the videos of the contentious broadcasts, if still available anywhere.
The authority also sought a written confirmation stating that the same has been carried out, within a period of seven days.
Further, the NBDSA also advised the broadcasters and channels to “exercise restrain and not to broadcast such taglines and/or hashtags which project the accused in a manner as if he/she is guilty.”
The authority’s order came in a complaint filed from 2020 by Indrajeet Ghorpade with regard to specific shows aired by India TV, Aaj Tak, Zee News and Zee Hindustan against Khalid.
Commenting on the kind of taglines employed by the news channels, NBDSA said that “(they) gave an impression that the accused had already been declared guilty.”
Further noting that “airing news on channel about riots and about the alleged involvement of Umar Khalid as per police report was within the rights of the news channels,” the NBDSA said:
“Obviously, that is not permissible and if the media proceeds on the basis that the investigation into the matter by the Police and stating that there is sufficient evidence against Umar Khalid is to be considered as charges having been proved against Umar Khalid, that would amount to trial by media and holding a person guilty of charges even when it is yet to be proved in a court of law," the NBDSA pointed out.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)