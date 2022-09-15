‘Not Enough Time To Hear Matters’: SC Bench on New Case Listing System

As per the new listing system, miscellaneous matters are taken up on Mondays, Fridays, and post-lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. This change was an attempt by CJI Lalit to reduce the increasing backlog of cases and ensure faster listing of fresh cases. The issue of listing was discussed by a full court meeting that was held on 27 August.

In the previous system, miscellaneous matters were heard first and regular matters were taken up after that. This meant that fresh matters took up the court's time, leaving less time for the hearing of regular matters, which were taken up late or not taken up at all.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and Live Law.)