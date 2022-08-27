UU Lalit To Swear In As 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan Today
Lalit will have a short tenure of two and a half months as CJI as he is due to retire on 8 November 2022.
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will be officially sworn into his role as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI) by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday, 27 August.
President Murmu will administer the oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Lalit had been appointed as the CJI by the President on Wednesday, 10 August, and is succeeding Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who retired on 26 August.
More About Justice UU Lalit
He is reported to have been the sixth senior advocate in the country to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court of India, and only the second CJI who was directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar.
Lalit's grandfather was a lawyer in Maharashtra's Solapur. His father, Umesh Ranganath Lalit, was a lawyer as well who later served as additional judge of the Bombay High Court.
Lalit's father is expected to be present at the oath-taking ceremony, as are his wife and two sons, one of whom is a lawyer too.
UU Lalit joined the bar in 1983.
Notable judgments passed by him during his tenure as a judge at the Supreme Court include those in the triple talaq case, in which a five-judge constitution bench, by a 3-2 majority, ruled the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' as "void," illegal," and "unconstitutional."
He is also credited with having clarified the most important ingredient as sexual intent and not skin-to-skin contact under Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
