Siddique Kappan, Gautam Navlakha, Rafale: What Did New CJI UU Lalit Do on Day 1?

With the retirement of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, CJI UU Lalit has now taken over the reins of the topmost court of the country. During the former's farewell ceremony, Justice Lalit had stated that his (74-day) tenure would focus on three areas – case listing, mentioning of urgent matters, and constitution benches.
On Monday, 29 August – his first day in court as CJI – Lalit reportedly clarified that the promised mechanism of mentioning would be ready by Thursday.
But what else happened on his first day at court? We do know that some pertinent petitions, such as those by Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha, were listed for hearing. Was there any relief for either? And how did Justice Lalit's bench respond to a PIL seeking an inquiry into the Rafael deal? Let us find out.
A bench comprising CJI UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat issued a notice on the petition filed by Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, challenging the rejection of his bail application by the Allahabad High Court.
Kappan has been incarcerated in connection with a Hathras conspiracy case for over a year and two months now.
The matter has been posted for final disposal on 9 September.
"PFI is not a terrorist organisation. PFI is not a banned organisation. I am a journalist. I was going to Hathras to cover the case. What happened is that I was working with a newspaper with PFI. I don't work there any more," Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Kappan, reportedly told the court.
Justice S Ravindra Bhat, along with CJI Lalit, was slated to hear Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha's plea, seeking to be transferred out of Taloja Central Prison and be placed under house arrest.
But on Monday, he recused himself.
CJI Lalit further suggested the matter be listed before a bench with Justice KM Joseph and him.
Seventy-year-old Navlakha had sought transfer to house arrest owing to the alleged denial of medical necessities in Taloja Jail. Previously, the Bombay High Court had dismissed his plea seeking the same, stating that he could ask the trial court for appropriate action pertaining to his grievances in prison.
A PIL had been filed before the top court seeking a probe into the Rafael deal between India and France in the aftermath of a French news portal reporting the alleged payment of bribe by Dassault Aviation to an Indian middleman.
However, the bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justice Bhat first refused to entertain the PIL, and then on the petitioner’s request, dismissed the petition as withdrawn.
Among other matters, the top court listed a petition challenging a recent High Court order permitting Ganesh Chaturthi rituals to be held in the Idgah Maidan at Bangalore for admission on Tuesday.
The top court, however, refused to entertain a PIL against the phone application Truecaller.
