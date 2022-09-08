‘Bonded Labour Doesn’t Exist, Labourers in Money-Making Racket’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 8 September, said that there is a racket running in the country in which labourers take "advantage" of the concept of "bonded labour" and that no such thing actually exists.

A bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia made these remarks during the hearing of a case filed by now deceased social activist Swami Agnivesh back in 2012.

Agnivesh had filed a petition on behalf of a woman worker in the RS Pura of Jammu, seeking a direction to the Jammu police to investigate rape and other offences alleged by her, and to identify other bonded labourers in Jammu and Kashmir for their release and rehabilitation.