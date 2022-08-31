8 Dead in Accident in J&K’s Kishtwar District; PM Offers Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
Five persons were found dead on the spot and three others succumbed while being evacuated to a hospital.
At least eight people were killed and three others were critically injured after a road accident that occurred in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 30 August, officials said.
Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."
He added that the kin of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), while the injured will be given Rs 50,000.
What Happened?
Officials said that a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), carrying passengers from Chingam to Chatroo, met with an accident near village Bonda at around 3:15 pm, skidded off the road, and plunged into a deep gorge, in the Kishtwar district.
Five persons were found dead on the spot and three others succumbed while being evacuated to a hospital, the officials said, adding that three more, who were injured, were rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat, reached the scene and was supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also tweeted about the incident saying that all possible help will be provided.
"Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav, about an unfortunate road accident at Chatroo with 7 casualties. Injured being shifted to District Hospital #Kishtwar and GMC #Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided."
Former minister GM Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded that immediate ex-gratia relief be provided to the kin of each deceased.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: J&K Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.