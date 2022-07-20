Two Labourers Killed After Under-Construction Bridge in Rudraprayag Collapses

Two labourers were killed and six injured on Wednesday, 20 July, when part of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, officials said.

The incident happened at Narkota in the Sirobagad area on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, they said. The shuttering (net of iron rods) of the under-construction bridge fell over the labourers around 9 am, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operations pulling out the trapped labourers, Rudraprayag's District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Parihar said.