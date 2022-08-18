Child Labour, Caste-Based Discrimination, Poverty Interlinked in India: UN

Child labour, caste-based discrimination and poverty are closely inter-linked in India, according to a United Nations (UN) report which highlighted contemporary forms of slavery, including severe discrimination against Dalit women in South Asia due to which they are systematically denied choices and freedoms in all spheres of life.

Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Tomoya Obokata in his report on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences, said that deep-rooted intersecting forms of discrimination, in combination with multiple other factors, are the main causes of contemporary forms of slavery affecting minorities.