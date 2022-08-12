Day After Rajouri Attack, Labourer From Bihar Shot Dead in J&K’s Bandipora

CRPF personnel stand guard during Tiranga Rally to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav celebrations for the 75th year of Independence, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Thursday, 11 August. Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after four soldiers were killed in an attack on an army base near Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipora in the early hours of Friday, 12 August, police said.
The victim was identified as Mohd Amrez, from Bihar's Madhepura.
Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet, "During intervening night, terrorists fired upon and injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed."
Speaking about how the events unfolded, Amrez's brother told ANI, "Around 12.20 am my brother woke me up and said that a firing has started. He (deceased) wasn't around, we thought he went to toilet. We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood and contacted security personnel. He was brought to Hajin and later referred but he died."
On Thursday, two militants killed four soldiers and injured one in an attack on an army base, 25 km off Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the militants were later gunned down.
The militants had attempted to enter an army camp in Rajouri with the suspected intention of carrying out a suicide attack, which led to a gunfight.
Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, and Rifleman Lakshmanan D were killed in the fight against the two militants.
Rifleman Nishant Malik from the White Knight Corps, who was injured during the attack, succumbed to injuries later during the day.
