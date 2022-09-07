SC Asks States To Withdraw Cases of Struck Down Sec 66A of IT Act Within 3 Weeks

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had earlier said on perusal of the IT Act it can be seen that Section 66A features in it, but in the footnote it is written that the provision has been scrapped.

The NGO said, “That, shockingly, despite the order dated 15 February 2019 and steps taken towards compliance thereof, the Applicant discovered that Section 66A of the IT Act has continued to be in use not only within police stations but also in cases before trial courts across India”.

It sought direction to the Centre to collect all data/ information regarding FIRs/investigations where Section 66A has been invoked as well as pendency of cases in the courts throughout the country where proceedings under the provision are continuing in violation of the 2015 judgment.

On 15 February 2019, the top court had directed all state governments to sensitise their police personnel about its 24 March 2015 verdict, which had scrapped Section 66A of Information Technology Act, so people are not unnecessarily arrested under the struck-down provision.

It had also asked all high courts to send copies of the verdict to all trial courts to avoid people being prosecuted under the scrapped provision.