Hijab Case in Supreme Court: Petitioners Sought a Six-Week Adjournment. But Why?

The Hijab ban case, emanating from the Karnataka High Court verdict, recently saw some strange twists and turns in the Supreme Court:

- The Solicitor General said that no counter-affidavit was necessary and sought for notice to be issued in the case, contending that a question of law was involved – instead of arguing the contrary (that there was no real question of law) in a bid to oppose the petitions.

"My Lords, please issue notice. Let this matter be heard on (next) Monday and decided…No counter is needed," he said.

- Meanwhile, the petitioners sought an inexplicably long adjournment in the case, even as the case was listed after months of them requesting the hearing.

The Quint has learned that a flurry of letters were dispatched to the Registrar of the Supreme Court on Sunday, 28 August, shortly after the matter was listed before a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhansu Dhulia. Six of these letters, accessed by The Quint, make the same point: