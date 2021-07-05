'Shocking': SC on Section 66A Still Being Used to Book People

On 24 March 2015, in a judgment, the top court had held, "Section 66A is struck down in its entirety being violative of Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech) and not saved under Article 19(2) (reasonable restrictions)."



The NGO, in its plea, said: "The findings of the Zombie Tracker Website reveal that as on 10 March 2021, as many as a total of 745 cases are still pending and active before the districts courts in 11 states, wherein the accused persons are being prosecuted for offences under Section 66A of the IT Act."



The plea urged the top court to direct the Centre to gather data in connection with the FIRs or investigations where Section 66A has been invoked as well as pendency of cases in the courts throughout the country. The NGO contended that the top court should issue directions to all the High Courts to ensure due compliance of the judgment.