'I Fear Losing My Job': The Impact Of Internet Ban in Violence-Torn Manipur

“I fear my office will send me a termination letter soon. My work has been severely affected due to the internet ban that has been in effect in Manipur since last month,” Biplob Singh Huidrom (name changed), a communications professional at a software firm who has been who, like many others, for the past three years working from home, told The Quint.

He had been working in Bengaluru before shifting back home to Manipur in May 2020 after COVID-19.

“I lost my father due to COVID in 2020 and cannot really think about going back to Bengaluru now as my mother will be left alone otherwise. My office agreed to let me work from home permanently. I don’t understand why the authorities took such a drastic step. If they are worried about rumor mongering on social media sites, they can ban access to such sites but a total ban is illogical,” he asserted.