ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Internet Shut Down in Manipur Amid Protests Over Deaths of 2 Meitei Students

The internet ban comes just days after services had been restored in the state.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Internet Shut Down in Manipur Amid Protests Over Deaths of 2 Meitei Students
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Manipur government has imposed an internet shutdown across the state, just days after services were restored.

The latest: "Mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM of 1st October 2023," read an official government notice on Tuesday, 26 September.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×