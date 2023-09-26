Internet Shut Down in Manipur Amid Protests Over Deaths of 2 Meitei Students

The Manipur government has imposed an internet shutdown across the state, just days after services were restored.
The latest: "Mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM of 1st October 2023," read an official government notice on Tuesday, 26 September.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
