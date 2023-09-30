'61 Pellets Removed So Far': 21-Year-Old in ICU After Clashes in Imphal, Manipur

"61 pellets have been removed and there are more left to be removed," said a doctor at Raj Medicity Hospital in Manipur's Imphal, where 21-year-old Uttam Soibam has been admitted in the ICU due to pellet injuries.

A national-level Wushu player, Soibam is one of the hundreds of students who has been injured in violent clashes with security forces in the state's capital.

Lying in his hospital bed, Soibam alleged to The Quint that the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), had intentionally shot at him and other protesters in Singjamei, located in the Imphal West district.